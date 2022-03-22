Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Evicted by landlord, miffed man sets roommate on fire in Kharar
Evicted by landlord, miffed man sets roommate on fire in Kharar

The victim, Raj Kumar, was attacked by the accused, Aman, a Patiala resident, at a footwear shop in Kharar where he works as a salesman
Police have recorded the victim’s statement and booked the Patiala man under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 452 (house-trespass) of the Indian Penal Code. (Getty Images)
Updated on Mar 22, 2022 08:23 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A 27-year-old man is battling for life after his roommate set him on fire over a grudge, in full public view in Kharar on Sunday morning.

The victim, Raj Kumar, was attacked by the accused, Aman, a Patiala resident, at a footwear shop where he works as a salesman.

After sprinkling petrol on Raj, Aman set him on fire, causing severe wounds on his face and back. Meanwhile, the accused fled the scene.

Raj was taken to the Kharar civil hospital, where doctors confirmed 55% burns.

Investigating officer Lakhwinder Singh said, “Aman and Raj had taken an accommodation on rent. But Aman was evicted by the landlord for creating ruckus. Blaming Raj for his eviction, he vowed to take revenge and set him on fire around 9.30 am on Sunday.”

Singh added that they had recorded Raj’s statement and booked Aman under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 452 (house-trespass) of the Indian Penal Code.

