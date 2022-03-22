Evicted by landlord, miffed man sets roommate on fire in Kharar
A 27-year-old man is battling for life after his roommate set him on fire over a grudge, in full public view in Kharar on Sunday morning.
The victim, Raj Kumar, was attacked by the accused, Aman, a Patiala resident, at a footwear shop where he works as a salesman.
After sprinkling petrol on Raj, Aman set him on fire, causing severe wounds on his face and back. Meanwhile, the accused fled the scene.
Raj was taken to the Kharar civil hospital, where doctors confirmed 55% burns.
Investigating officer Lakhwinder Singh said, “Aman and Raj had taken an accommodation on rent. But Aman was evicted by the landlord for creating ruckus. Blaming Raj for his eviction, he vowed to take revenge and set him on fire around 9.30 am on Sunday.”
Singh added that they had recorded Raj’s statement and booked Aman under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 452 (house-trespass) of the Indian Penal Code.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics