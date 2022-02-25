EWS reservations: Chandigarh’s Vivek High School gets show-cause notice from UT education department

The UT education department has sent a show-cause notice to Vivek High School, Sector 38, for not adhering to instructions regarding reservation to the economically weaker sections (EWS).

The school has been asked to reply within a week, else appropriate action will be taken by the department.

As per the notice issued by the district education officer (DEO) on Wednesday, the Punjab and Haryana high court had quashed the order declaring the school as a minority educational institution.

In compliance with this order, the school authorities were asked to supply information regarding reservation of seats for EWS/disadvantaged groups as per the provisions of the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

“Instead of providing the information, you have counter questioned as to how the reimbursement under the RTE Act will be made,” the notice read.

The DEO has also questioned the school’s policy to provide education to children at the age of 18 months, a violation of the New Education Policy which mandates that education begin at the age of three. “It has been observed that you don’t give two hoots to the instructions of the government of India and Punjab and Haryana high court,” the notice added.

The school has been asked to explain why action for violation of these instructions should not be initiated.

Speaking about this, school’s chairman HS Mamik said, “The matter regarding EWS reservations is pending in court and was delayed due to the pandemic. We will ask for speedy resolution of the matter and will abide by the court’s ruling.”

DEO Prabhjot Kaur said the education department will decide the next course of action after receiving the school’s reply.

The Chandigarh administration had submitted a plea against minority status granted by the National Commission for Minority Educational Institutes (NCMEI) to the school run by Bhagwant Singh Charitable Trust on February 4, 2016.

The school was initially cornered by the administration for not reserving seats for EWS category under a 2005 scheme. The school approached the national commission in May 2012 after the Supreme Court ruled that it was not mandatory for minority institutes to admit 25% EWS students under the RTE Act, which came into force in 2010.

The RTE Act mandates 25% reservation for EWS students in private unaided and recognised schools. For EWS admission, the annual income of the family needs to be less than ₹1.5 lakh and an income certificate issued by the administration also has to be provided.