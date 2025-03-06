EWS seat admissions: Pvt schools’ body writes to education dept over ‘partial’ reimbursement

After the UT education department wrote to all private unaided schools regarding any pending dues for EWS admissions, the Independent Schools Association (ISA), in response, has raised the issues regarding the reimbursement of economically weaker section (EWS) admission seats. The ongoing case in the Punjab and Haryana high court between private schools and the UT education department is scheduled for the next hearing on March 25. (iStock)

The ISA is a tricity-based association with over 77 member schools.

As per the letter (copy with HT), the association alleges that the department has specifically mentioned the quantum of reimbursement which will be done, and the money has been sanctioned. They further alleged that against the said amount of ₹3,206 to be released per child the department has released only 70% of this amount which is ₹2,406.

While the matter regarding UT administration giving reimbursement for only 10% of the seats to certain schools while the schools will have to reserve 25% of the seats for EWS students, is still in Punjab and Haryana high court, the association alleged the department is not even paying the full amount under this and called it a “unilateral decision without any logic”.

As per them, the pending dues for the 2022-23 & 2024-25 sessions have only been released for the entry class. Association president HS Mamik said, “The department only reimburses us for the entry level class, but the student will continue getting promoted to the next class. As per the Right to Education (RTE) Act, the department has to reimburse us till Class 8.”

Speaking about this, UT director school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said, “UT education department in terms of its obligations under the RTE Act has implemented a fair and transparent policy for efficient timely reimbursement to the private non-minority schools of the cost per child for EWS admissions whereby at the end of an academic year disbursement is done at the rate of 75% of previous years finalised rates and when the rates are finalised the balance is also realised.” Brar added that 75% of dues have been realised up to 2023-24 and the balance is being realised in the next couple of weeks. It is also confirmed that 100% dues are paid up to 2022-23.” Brar added that 75% of dues have been realised up to 2023-24 and the balance is being realised in the next couple of weeks. It is also confirmed that 100% dues are paid up to 2022-23.

The ongoing case in the Punjab and Haryana high court between private schools and the UT education department is scheduled for the next hearing on March 25. In its last hearing, the Chandigarh administration had undertaken before the court that it would settle the issue of reimbursement to private schools in lieu of admitting students from economically weaker section (EWS) within eight weeks.

The court was dealing with an application from the Chandigarh administration in which it had sought modification of an order passed by the high court in December 2023 allowing St Kabir School, Sector 26, to admit students even as it was de-recognised, provided it followed admission norms for EWS admissions.