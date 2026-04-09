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    EWS youth clearing prelims of UPSC, judicial exams to receive financial assistance: CM Saini

    Under the “Mukhyamantri Yuva Pratibha Protsahan Yojana”, EWS candidates will receive financial assistance ranging from 25,000 to 70,000, Saini said addressing a felicitation ceremony for newly selected candidates of the UPSC

    Published on: Apr 09, 2026 7:14 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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    Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday announced that youth from economically weaker sections (EWS) clearing preliminary examinations of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC), and judicial services will be given financial help to support their further coaching expenses.

    The coaching for UPSC and HPSC examinations will be provided in all government universities of the state through evening classes. (HT Photo for representation)
    The coaching for UPSC and HPSC examinations will be provided in all government universities of the state through evening classes. (HT Photo for representation)

    Under the “Mukhyamantri Yuva Pratibha Protsahan Yojana”, EWS candidates will receive financial assistance ranging from 25,000 to 70,000, Saini said addressing a felicitation ceremony for newly selected candidates of the UPSC.

    The eligible students from families with an annual income up to 1 lakh will receive 70,000, those with income up to 1.80 lakh will receive 60,000, those with income between 1.80 lakh and 3 lakh will receive 50,000, and those with income between 3 lakh and 5 lakh will receive 25,000.

    The coaching for UPSC and HPSC examinations will be provided in all government universities of the state through evening classes. “The thinking, planning and decisions of an Indian Administrative Service officer determine the direction of the nation’s future, as their decisions impact the lives of millions,” he said congratulating the newly selected candidates from Haryana for their achievement.

    He applauded Akansh Dhull, who secured the third rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination along with 77 successful candidates from Haryana.

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    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/EWS Youth Clearing Prelims Of UPSC, Judicial Exams To Receive Financial Assistance: CM Saini
    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/EWS Youth Clearing Prelims Of UPSC, Judicial Exams To Receive Financial Assistance: CM Saini
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