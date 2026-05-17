Ex-Akali minister Rakhra joins AAP; Mann calls him honest leader

Patiala: A day after he was expelled from the Shiromani Akali Dal (Punir Surjit), former Punjab minister Surjit Singh Rakhra joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday in his native village Rakhra in Patiala district, in a move seen as politically significant for the region.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann formally inducted Rakhra into the party fold and praised his political career, describing him as an experienced and honest leader who had been associated with the “wrong party”.

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A prominent political face from Patiala district, Rakhra served as revenue and rehabilitation minister in the SAD-BJP government led by former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal. He is a two-time MLA from the Samana assembly constituency and has contested assembly elections five times.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann formally inducted Rakhra into the party fold and praised his political career, describing him as an experienced and honest leader who had been associated with the “wrong party”.

Addressing the gathering during the joining ceremony, Mann said: “It is never too late to make amends. He was with the wrong party. He has a spotless career. I need people like him. I cannot do anything alone without a team of good leaders.”

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{{^usCountry}} The CM alleged that the SAD had weakened considerably and lost public trust due to its role in “beadbi” (sacrilege) incidents and anti-people politics. Taking a sharp dig at the SAD, Mann said leaders who once claimed they would rule Punjab for 25 years were now struggling to keep even 25 people united in the party. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM alleged that the SAD had weakened considerably and lost public trust due to its role in “beadbi” (sacrilege) incidents and anti-people politics. Taking a sharp dig at the SAD, Mann said leaders who once claimed they would rule Punjab for 25 years were now struggling to keep even 25 people united in the party. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Mann further stated that Rakhra had repeatedly attempted to reform the party from within but failed as the SAD had “fallen into the wrong hands”. He added that Punjab required experienced and committed leaders to rebuild the state and strengthen governance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mann further stated that Rakhra had repeatedly attempted to reform the party from within but failed as the SAD had “fallen into the wrong hands”. He added that Punjab required experienced and committed leaders to rebuild the state and strengthen governance. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The Rakhra family is known for unity and hard work. Their experience will benefit both Punjab and the party,” Mann said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The Rakhra family is known for unity and hard work. Their experience will benefit both Punjab and the party,” Mann said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rakhra had distanced himself from the SAD due to differences with party president Sukhbir Singh Badal and later joined the rebel faction SAD (Punar Surjit). He was expelled from the faction on Friday during its executive body meeting held in Jalandhar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rakhra had distanced himself from the SAD due to differences with party president Sukhbir Singh Badal and later joined the rebel faction SAD (Punar Surjit). He was expelled from the faction on Friday during its executive body meeting held in Jalandhar. {{/usCountry}}

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His entry into the AAP is likely to impact the political equations in Samana constituency, which is currently represented by AAP’s Chetan Singh Jauramajra.

Explaining the reason behind joining the AAP, Rakhra said the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government had impressed him through initiatives aimed at protecting the sanctity of Guru Granth Sahib and welfare measures for farmers, youth and common people.

“It is the Mann government that enacted strict laws through the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, to uphold the respect and sanctity of the Guru Granth Sahib. Along with this, the government’s initiatives for farmers, youth and common people deeply influenced me,” he said.

Rakhra is the younger brother of US-based businessman Darshan Singh Dhaliwal, who was considered one of the major financiers of the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Akali Dal.

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SAD (Punar Surjit) forms disciplinary committee

After Rakhra’s exit, the SAD (Punar Surjit) announced the formation of a disciplinary committee to maintain organisational discipline within the party.

Party spokesperson Jagjit Singh Kohli said the committee was constituted under the directions of party president Giani Harpreet Singh. Former SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal has been appointed chairman of the committee, while Sarwan Singh Phillaur, Bharpur Singh Dhandra, Randhir Singh Rakhra and Parmpal Singh Sabhra have been included as members.

The committee will monitor cases related to indiscipline within the party and recommend necessary action to ensure organizational discipline is maintained.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Karam Prakash ...Read More Karam Prakash is a Patiala-based senior correspondent covering several districts of Malwa region of Punjab. He writes on various domains, including health, agriculture, power and education. Read Less

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