Ex-Ayushman Mitra held for deleting Hisar hospital data, 5-lakh extortion

The Hisar police have arrested a former Ayushman Mitra for allegedly deleting hospital data, blackmailing a doctor and extorting ₹5.70 lakh from him, officials said on Sunday.

The arrested accused in police custody on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The accused, Rohit Kumar, of Urban Estate-2 in Hisar was produced before a court, which sent him to judicial custody.

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According to the complaint lodged by Dr Rajiv Aggarwal, operator of Surya Hospital near Dabra Chowk in Hisar, Rohit was appointed as an Ayushman Mitra at the hospital in 2022. After leaving the job in January 2026, he allegedly deactivated the hospital’s Ayushman ID and deleted a substantial amount of patient-related data.

The complainant alleged that Rohit subsequently filed complaints against the hospital and the doctor with the Ayushman department, CMO office, Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and GST office. He allegedly demanded money in return for withdrawing the complaints and received ₹5.70 lakh from the doctor through bank transfers.

However, despite receiving the money, Rohit allegedly filed fresh complaints with different departments in June and demanded more money, following which the hospital management approached the police.

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{{^usCountry}} A case was registered at the Urban Estate police station under Sections 308(6) (putting person in fear or accusation of offence, in order to commit extortion) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 65 of the Information Technology Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case was registered at the Urban Estate police station under Sections 308(6) (putting person in fear or accusation of offence, in order to commit extortion) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 65 of the Information Technology Act. {{/usCountry}}

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During the investigation, police collected records and other evidence from the Ayushman department, EPFO, GST department, CMO office and banks. The accused was arrested on the basis of the evidence gathered during the probe, police said. Superintendent of police Siddhant Jain said the police would continue to take strict action against cases involving blackmailing and cybercrime.