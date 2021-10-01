Ex-Chandigarh cop booked for trying to grab retired DSP’s house

A former sub-inspector of the UT Police and his wife have been booked for trying to grab a retired DSP’s house that they had been staying in on rent since 2014.

The accused, Nazar Singh, and his wife, Balwinder Kaur, were booked on the complaint of Rupinder Singh, the son of Daljit Singh, who retired as DSP from Chandigarh Police.

Rupinder, a resident of Sector 70, Mohali, told the police that since the death of his father in 2015, he was the owner of the Sector-41 house in question.

The house was allotted to his father by the Chandigarh Housing Board and he had rented it out to Nazar in 2014 for ₹6,000 per month.

However, Nazar stopped paying the rent after his father’s death and always gave excuses whenever asked to pay up.

Rupinder said he had lodged a police complaint in this regard in 2018, but it was dismissed as a civil dispute. As the rent was still not paid, he lodged another complaint in July last year.

He alleged that on March 18, 2020, Nazar’s wife filed a property dispute case in court, using a fake general power of attorney (GPA) and affidavit on his father’s behalf by forging his signature.

Police sent this affidavit for forensic examination and a report in January confirmed that the signature was forged.

Following legal opion, police have now lodged an FIR against the accused under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code. Before the case was registered, Nazar took voluntary retirement from his police job. Efforts are on to arrest him and his wife, police said.