Excise department destroys 1.45 lakh litres of lahan in Ludhiana

Initiating a major combing operation against illicit liquor trade activities, the excise department along with the excise police staff of Ludhiana West and East on Friday recovered and destroyed 1,45,000 litres of lahan.

The teams used drones to locate the suspected spots.

Sharing the information, an official of the department said that complying with the directions of the excise and taxation minister, Harpal Singh Cheema, four teams were constituted to curb the illegal distillation on the Satluj river banks.

“The teams launched a major search operation at 5 am. The operation was conducted in an area of approximately 27 km around Bholewal, Jadid, Bhode, Talwann, Rajapur, Bhagia, Khaira Bet, Ucha Pind Dhagera, Bhundri, Majara Kalan, Sangowal, Meeuwal Gorisiaan, Hakamrai bet, Baghian and Burj villages of Ludhiana district”.

The officer said that approximately 1,45,000 litres of lahan was recovered and destroyed on the spot outside river banks.

Other than this, over 18 temporary working stills and eight quintals of wood to be used in working still was also destroyed on the spot and six big iron drums, two silver pots and three pipes were recovered by the teams.

Congratulating the teams involved in the search operation, Cheema directed the department to further boost the drive against illicit liquor trade and operations.