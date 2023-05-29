Punjab excise dept cracks down on violating bars, eateries

Excise Department, Punjab conducted checking and monitoring of liquor bars under operation “Night Sweep” on Saturday. The drive was held to check compliance of rules at bars, pubs and restaurants of Mohali, Jalandhar and Amritsar.

Excise and taxation minster, Harpal Singh Cheema said the drive was launched to check smoking of ‘hookahs’ and other illegal activities in bars, pubs and restaurants. “More than 13 teams swung into action under the supervision of financial commissioner, Taxation Vikas Partap and excise commissioner Varun Roojam,” said Cheema.

Cheema said that in Mohali district’s Nayagaon area, a restaurant was found offering hookahs and beer meant for sale in Chandigarh, violating various provisions of law.

During search, 20 hookahs, 7 bottles of beer, various tobacco flavours and charcoal were confiscated. A case has been registered against owners of the restaurant under various provisions of The Punjab Excise Act 1914, The Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products Act 2003, Poison Act 1919 and Indian Penal Code 1860 at Police Station

In Mohali’s Sector 66, three bars were found operating beyond permitted timings. Penal action has been initiated against these violating bars as per relevant provisions of the Punjab Excise Act 1914 and the Punjab Liquor License Rules 1956.

The minister said that in Amritsar a bar was found operating beyond permitted time limit and was serving liquor to persons below 25-years of age. 17 bottles of non-duty paid liquor and 5 bottles of expired beer were confiscated.

“Similarly, a bar in Jalandhar was found operating beyond permitted time limit. Three bottles of expired beer were also found which were confiscated. Due to these violations, strict penal action against the bar has been initiated under relevant provisions of the law”, he added.

