Tricity cricket fans all set to bleed blue

As India prepares to face Pakistan in the highly anticipated Asia Cup 2023 showdown, fans across tricity are all set to embrace the cricket fervour. Numerous eateries, breweries and clubs in the region are hosting live broadcast of the match, and providing a plethora of offers on food and beverages.

The legendary rivalry on the field makes the matches worth it, say fans (Photo: Shutterstock (For representational purposes only))

“We are expecting a good footfall tomorrow. There will be live screening of the match on our premises with good range of food with customisable fillings and beverage pitchers with refill option,” says Nishant Tyagi, of Taco Bell, Chandigarh.

“The match is sure to draw more crowd for us. Apart from live screening of the match, we will be offering 20% discount on all orders,” says Naresh Kapoor, of Score Lounge and Bar.

The Great Bear, Kamaa Cafe, and Gymkhana Club are holding live screening of the match but there’s no special offer on food or beverages planned as of now.

“India versus Pakistan match is an emotion! The legendary rivalry on the field makes the matches worth watching. So, of course we are planning a live screening. Apart from that we also have two offers for our customers. First one is four mugs of beer and a pizza for just ₹999; and the second one is a 15% cashback on food and beverage orders. Both offers are mutually exclusive and cannot be clubbed,” says Sumeer Sondhi, of Pyramid Lounge.

Neeraj Kharb, of Ministry of Bar Exchange, Panchkula says they too plan to hold live screening of the match, “We are expecting a good response as tricity folks are huge cricket fans. We are offering a 30% off flat on the total bill at the Panchkula branch where the screening will be held.”

