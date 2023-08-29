Chandigarh: Dhillon, Bedi walk away with Independence Day Cup

In an exciting finish, the formidable team comprising IS Dhillon and Captain MS Bedi got the better of the duo JS Bakshi and Colonel Iqbal Singh in the final to emerge as winners of the Independence Day Cup organised at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens on Sunday. As many as 80 golfers took part in the meet.

Captain MS Bedi (left) and IS Dhillon after winning the Independence Day Cup at Chandigarh Golf Club on Sunday. (HT Photo)

There were five rounds in the tournament and the losing team was eliminated in each round. Thereafter, semi-finals and finals followed.

The final match was a very evenly contested and played in good sportsmanship. After 18 holes it was all square. Thereafter, sudden death commenced and during the first 3 holes of the playoff both teams were even. Finally on the 4th playoff hole Dhillon-Bedi team won and walked away with the title.

Expressing his delight over the win, Bedi said, “It was a thrilling game in the final. They gave us a tough fight. The game took a turn after 18 holes. And we beat them. Teamwork led to this win.” Adding more, Dhillon said, “It is wonderful to claim the title. Chandigarh Golf League is also around the corner. This win will boost our morale going into the league.”

