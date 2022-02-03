Ex-CM Bansi Lal’s picture missing from annual calendar of Bhiwani varsity, row erupts

A row erupted after Tosham MLA and senior Congress leader Kiran Choudhry on Wednesday alleged that the Chaudhary Bansi Lal University (CBLU), Bhiwani authorities have removed late leader and former CM Bansi Lal’s photograph from its annual calendar.

Two days back, similar controversy came to fore when the Hisar-based agriculture university named after former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh did not carry his picture in its 2022 annual calendar.

After a stiff objection by the Opposition, OP Chautala’s INLD, BJP’s junior alliance partner Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and farm organisations, Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University (CCHAU) authorities reprinted the annual calendar with former PM Charan Singh’s picture in it.

Reacting sharply over the move, former CM Bansi Lal’s daughter-in-law and Congress MLA Kiran Choudhry said this exposes the narrow thinking of the BJP-JJP government of removing the tallest leader’s picture from a university calendar which was named after him.

“The BJP government at the Centre and state are working to change the historical facts, which is impossible. Bansi Lal had developed this state and every citizen of Haryana respects him. The university authorities should reprint the annual calendar and apologise for their act. Strict action should be taken against those responsible for this,” she added.

The university had not carried Bansi Lal’s picture in its annual calendar last year as well but this issue was raised after former Prime Minister Charan Singh’s picture was found missing from the 2022 calendar of CCHAU.

Many farm organisations and Congress workers protested at CBLU, Bhiwani and demanded resignation of the vice-chancellor.

BKU (Tikait) state youth president Ravi Azad said they have given an ultimatum to the university authorities to reprint the annual calendar and carry Bansi Lal’s picture in it along with the name of Prem Nagar village, where this university is situated, within a week, otherwise they will launch an agitation.

CBLU registrar Prof Sanjeev Kumar said they apologise for the mistake and will follow all rules to rectify the issue.

