Ex-Congress councillor booked for abusing, intimidating trader after spat in Ludhiana

The complainant said he tried to talk to the children working as waiters at a hotel owned by ex-Congress councillor Sushil Raju Thapar when he stepped out and started abusing him.
Published on Apr 14, 2022 11:22 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Police booked former Congress councillor and hotelier Sushil Raju Thapar for threatening and abusing a hosiery trader after the latter accused him of employing underage children at his hotel.

The FIR has been lodged following the complaint of Yogesh Maini of Prem Nagar.

In his statement, the complainant said Thapar, who owns a hotel in the area, had children working as waiters at his hotel. He added that he tried to talk to the children as they were heading out after finishing up the day’s work on Wednesday when Thapar stepped out and started abusing him.

The complainant further alleged that Thapar later went on to threaten him. The incident was witnessed by locals, some of whom recorded it on their mobile phones. An enraged Thapar can be seen in the clips.

Head Constable Varinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said Thapar has been booked under sections 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Notably, the complainant had earlier filed a writ petition in the Punjab and Haryana high court against construction of a hotel by Thapar in the residential area.

Raju Thapar’s wife, Indu Thapar is sitting councillor from Ward Number 83.

