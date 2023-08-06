Karnal cop among 4 booked for torturing minor youth in custody

An exemptee sub-inspector of the Karnal police and three others have been booked for allegedly taking a 17-year-old youth into custody and torturing him.

An exemptee sub-inspector of the Karnal police and three others have been booked for allegedly taking a 17-year-old youth into custody and torturing him. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused have been identified as Ilam Singh, in-charge of Sector 6 police post, Himanshu, Deepak and Sultan Singh. They have been booked Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

The victim’s father had filed a complaint with the police alleging that his son had a scuffle with another youth, Himanshu, in the first week of June. The issue was sorted out but on June 13, Himanshu again attacked him and filed a complaint against his son at the Sector 6 police post. Following this, the investigation officer Ilam Singh called him for interrogation on June 22 but did not allow anybody to go inside.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He alleged that Himanshu’s family members were already present inside the police post.

When the teen came home, he told the family that he was beaten up with sticks and his body bore several injury marks.

The family members later took him to the hospital for medical examination and subsequently filed a police complaint on August 1.

Karnal superintendent of police said the FIR has been registered and action will be taken as per the findings of the investigation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON