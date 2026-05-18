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Exiled Tibetans renew call for release of 11th Panchen Lama

Tibetans in exile demand China reveal the whereabouts of the 11th Panchen Lama, abducted in 1995, marking 31 years of enforced disappearance.

Published on: May 18, 2026 04:48 am IST
By Dar Ovais, Dharamshala
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Tibetans living in exile in Dharamshala on Sunday urged the Chinese government to reveal the whereabouts of the 11th Panchen Lama, Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, who was ‘abducted’ in 1995, and demanded his release.

On 14 May 1995, the 14th Dalai Lama had publicly announced the young boy as the 11th Panchen Lama and officially bestowed him the name Jetsun Tenzin Gedhun Yeshi Trinley Phuntsok Pal Sangpo. (File)

Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, regarded by Tibetans as second only to the Dalai Lama, was recognised by the 14th Dalai Lama as the 11th Panchen Lama on May 14, 1995. Born in Chinese-occupied Tibet on April 25, 1989, he allegedly disappeared three days after his recognition, along with his parents and Chadrel Rinpoche, the abbot of Tashi Lhunpo monastery.

Beijing later appointed Gyaltsen Norbu as the Panchen Lama, a move rejected by many exiled Tibetans.

The Tibetan activists marked the 31st anniversary of enforced disappearance on Sunday, calling it a grave violation of fundamental human rights and religious freedom.

“Every day of continued silence is another day of injustice — another day the world fails a child it promised to protect. The enforced disappearance of a six-year-old is not merely a political act but a flagrant violation of fundamental human rights,” said Tenzin Lobsang, general secretary of the Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC).

The International Campaign for Tibet (ICT) group has also demanded that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) account for the Panchen Lama’s whereabouts, release him immediately, and restore to him the rights and freedoms to which he is entitled under China’s laws and its international commitments.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dar Ovais

Dar Ovais is the Dharamshala-based correspondent in the Himachal Pradesh bureau of Hindustan Times. He covers politics, tourism, Tibetan affairs and environmental issues.

Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Exiled Tibetans renew call for release of 11th Panchen Lama
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Exiled Tibetans renew call for release of 11th Panchen Lama
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