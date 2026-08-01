Ex-live-in partner, husband held for killing Jind businessman in UP, say police

Police claimed to have solved the abduction and murder case of a Jind-based businessman by arresting his former live-in partner and her husband.

Police said the investigation took a tragic turn the following day when a police team travelling to Haryana in search of the accused met with a fatal road accident near Tawadu in Nuh district. (HT Photo for representation)

According to the police, the duo conspired with others to kill Vijendra Mor, 52, over a multi-crore land dispute and personal differences, and then burned his body to destroy evidence.

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The accused, Sapna Rani and her husband Mohit Malik, who carried a reward of ₹50,000 each, were arrested from a farmhouse in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district. On their disclosure, Uttar Pradesh police recovered the partially burnt skeletal remains of the victim from a forest in Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, Mor was abducted on May 4 from his tubewell near Rinia village in Uttar Pradesh by six assailants who arrived in a car. Police said Mor was murdered soon after the abduction and his body was taken to Kupara forest under Jalalpur police station limits, where nearly 40 litres of diesel was poured over it before it was set ablaze in an attempt to conceal his identity.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the investigation took a tragic turn the following day when a police team travelling to Haryana in search of the accused met with a fatal road accident near Tawadu in Nuh district. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the investigation took a tragic turn the following day when a police team travelling to Haryana in search of the accused met with a fatal road accident near Tawadu in Nuh district. {{/usCountry}}

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The crash killed sub-inspectors (SIs) Mohit Yadav and Satyabhan Singh, constables Ashok and Pradeep, and the complainant, Amrik—the victim’s maternal cousin from Sangrur, Punjab.

Police said the conspiracy to kill Mor had been planned in advance, with the accused conducting reconnaissance of the crime scene nearly two weeks before the murder.

Jalaun superintendent of police Vinay Kumar Singh told the media that the murder was driven by a combination of financial and personal motives. Police said Sapna Rani had been living with Vijendra Mor for nearly five years after the death of her first husband in 2021. She later ended the relationship and married Mohit Malik.

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However, Mor allegedly continued to pressure her to leave Mohit and return to him, besides issuing threats to the couple. Investigators also claimed that Sapna and Mohit were running a matka-satta gambling business in Haryana and had invested the proceeds in land in Uttar Pradesh.

Police alleged that the murder was linked to a ₹5-crore land transaction involving a Haryana resident identified as Azad Sarpanch. According to investigators, a dispute over the payment of nearly ₹4 crore for the land prompted the conspiracy, with the other accused allegedly joining hands with Sapna and Mohit to eliminate Mor.

The arrested couple has been sent to judicial custody, while police teams are conducting raids in Haryana and other states to apprehend the remaining absconding accused. SP Vinay Kumar Singh said all those involved in the conspiracy would be brought to justice and no accused would be spared.

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