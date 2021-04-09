Ex-manager, aide held for defrauding KCC Bank of 2.39 crore

A former Kangra Central Cooperative (KCC) Bank manager and his aide were arrested on Thursday for defrauding the bank of ₹2.39 crore through forged records in 2017.

The accused banker has been identified as Kamal Dev Bhogal, who has already been dismissed from service and the co-accused Sandeep Kumar is a primary school teacher.

The arrests were made by the Himachal Pradesh State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau. Additional superintendent of police (ASP), vigilance, Sagar Chand said the enquiry revealed that Bhogal had fraudulently created cash credit limit (CCL) accounts in the name of 10 persons and also prepared false loan applications for ₹20 lakh in the branch where he was posted.

The loans were sanctioned by Bhogal and the loan amounts credited in the CCL accounts were fraudulently withdrawn without the knowledge of the persons holding such accounts. All the loans were sanctioned within a span of 12 days. Of the 10 people on whose name the CCL accounts were created have been traced and have denied having signed any loan paper. Addresses of the people on whose name these loans were sanctioned belonged to Bhadsali village of Haroli sub-division. The scam was busted when some these people got bank notice for defaulting on instalments.

The enquiry also revealed Kumar who had acted as guarantor for each of the 10 loans had mortgaged his property worth ₹ 5 lakh for each loan against which a combined loan of ₹ 2 crore was obtained. Further, the guarantor sold this land in 2019.