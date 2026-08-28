Ex-Meham MLA, 6 others get life term in 2011 Rohtak murder case

A local court on Thursday sentenced former Meham MLA Balbir Singh, alias Bali Pehlwan, and six others to rigorous life imprisonment in the 2011 murder of a grain trader in Rohtak.

The court convicted all seven accused under Sections 302, 323, and 148/149 of the IPC, as well as the Arms Act, sentencing them to rigorous imprisonment. (HT Photo for representation)

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Additional district and sessions judge Kapil Rathi passed the sentence a day after holding them guilty. The court did not treat the case as among the “rarest of rare” and therefore declined to award the death penalty.

According to Tejvir Ahlawat, advocate for the victim’s family, before the sentence was pronounced, Bali Pehlwan sought mercy, saying he was a heart patient who had undergone surgery and needed medical care. But his plea was rejected.

The other convicts, all from Mokhra village are Sunil Kumar, Pawan, Sunil , Rajesh, Dinesh alias Kala and Mukesh, a former sarpanch.

The police had registered the first information report (FIR) against a total of 19 persons, of whom the court has now convicted seven. While six Dhanpat, Ajay Kumar, Rohtas, Sombir, Rajbir, Dharam Singh had died during the trial.

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{{^usCountry}} Ahlawat said that the court has acquitted Phool Kumar, Satish Kumar, Rajender, Jai Lal, Dinesh Kumar and Ravinder after the prosecution failed to establish sufficient evidence against them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ahlawat said that the court has acquitted Phool Kumar, Satish Kumar, Rajender, Jai Lal, Dinesh Kumar and Ravinder after the prosecution failed to establish sufficient evidence against them. {{/usCountry}}

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The case dates back to May 6, 2011, when a clash broke out between two groups at the Kalanaur grain market. Vishnu Ram, a resident of Nigana village, suffered a gunshot injury during the violence and later died. The clash also left several others injured.

The Kalanaur police registered a case on the complaint of Sitaram Rathi, Vishnu’s brother-in-law and a former sarpanch of Basana village under charges of murder, attempt to murder, rioting, criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Arms Act.

The court convicted all seven accused under Sections 302, 323, and 148/149 of the IPC, as well as the Arms Act, sentencing them to rigorous imprisonment. A fine of ₹2 lakh was also imposed on Bali Pahalwan, while the remaining six accused were fined ₹1 lakh each. Out of the total fine collected, ₹2 lakh will be given as compensation to the family of the deceased, and ₹50,000 will be awarded to the injured victims.

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Bali Pehalwan had represented the Meham assembly constituency twice in 1996 for Samata Party and in 2000 for Indian National Lok Dal.