Expedite recovery of property tax: Ludhiana MC commissioner to officials

Municipal corporation commissioner Sandeep Rishi on Friday directed officials to expedite recovery of property tax dues from residents and encourage them to take the benefit of one time settlement policy recently announced by the Punjab government. Under the OTS policy, the residents can now pay the pending tax in lump sum without penalty and interest by December 31, 2023. (HT File)

Rishi said this during a meeting with zonal commissioners and superintendents at MC Zone D office.

MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi said that it is a golden opportunity for the residents to pay the pending property tax without penalty and interest. The officials have been directed to get the message to the public, so that they can avail the benefits. The MC has already started making public announcements to spread the word among the residents regarding the OTS policy.

As per norms, the residents, who have not paid property tax in the past are liable to pay 20% penalty and 18% annual interest on pending property tax.

But under the OTS policy, the residents can now pay the pending tax in lump sum without penalty and interest by December 31, 2023. A 100% penalty and interest waiver has been announced by the state government.

Rishi stated that the amount recovered from the residents in the form of property tax etc. is used for the development of the city and for providing basic amenities to the residents.

MC officials have clarified that the OTS policy is not applicable to the cases of wrong assessment of property tax done by residents in the past.

Property tax is submitted on the self assessment basis. The officials stated that the residents who have not paid the tax in the past can avail the benefits under the OTS policy. But the residents who did wrong assessment of tax and paid less tax in comparison to the actual assessment, cannot avail the benefits under the policy.

The MC commissioner said that residents can also avail 10% rebate on payment of property tax for the current financial year (2023-24) by September 30.

To facilitate the public in submitting the property tax, suvidha kendras in all four MC zonal offices will remain open on September 23 and 24 also.

Residents can also pay the property tax online by visiting the official website of the MC - mcludhiana.gov.in.