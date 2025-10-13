Expedite recruitment, restoration works in dept: Himachal education minister

Himachal education minister Rohit Thakur on Monday presided over a review meeting with senior officers of the department to assess the progress of various government schemes, recruitment process and infrastructural restoration works across the state. Himachal education minister Rohit Thakur (File)

He directed that all sanctioned posts be immediately sent to the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog and public service commission so that the recruitment process could be initiated without delay and vacancies in schools filled up at the earliest. Reviewing the recruitment of TGTs, JBTs, Punjabi and Urdu, other vernacular teachers and coaches and DPE’s in sports hostels pending with the Commission, he instructed officers to pursue these cases regularly to ensure timely appointments.

He said that the availability of teaching staff at all levels was crucial to maintain the quality of education and ensuring that students do not suffer due to vacancies.

Discussing the proposal for opening new primary schools, Rohit instructed that all codal formalities be completed early so that the proposal could be put up before the Cabinet. He also directed officers to complete formalities for the Kendriya Vidyalayas at Kotkhai and Paonta Sahib to enable them to start functioning soon.