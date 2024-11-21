Expedite work of under-construction hospitals: Arti Singh Rao to Haryana health officials

Haryana health minister Arti Singh Rao has directed health officials to expedite the work of under-construction hospitals and said that all government and non-government hospitals should have a fire no-objection certificate (NOC) so that any untoward incident can be prevented. Haryana health minister Arti Singh Rao has said that all government and non-government hospitals should have a fire no-objection certificate (NOC) so that any untoward incident can be prevented. (HT File)

Presiding over a review meeting of health officials here on Wednesday, she directed them to expedite the exercise to fill vacant posts. The health minister was informed that work on the building of 50-bed AYUSH hospital in Mayyer village of Hisar is 90% complete.

Similarly, the 60-bed government Unani college and hospital project at Akera in Nuh is 52% complete. The health minister directed the officials to expedite the remaining work of this hospital.

While reviewing the homeopathic college and 25-bed hospital project to be built at a cost of ₹56 crore in Chand Pura of Ambala, the health minister instructed officials to avoid unnecessary delay in the construction of hospitals.

“Complete the construction work in a time-bound manner,” she said.