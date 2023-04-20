Will be back in Congress soon, says Mohali deputy mayor

Nine months after being expelled from the Congress for six years over anti-party activities, Mohali deputy mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi is hoping to return to the party fold. “The Congress is in my blood. I will soon be meeting Amarinder Singh Raja Warring in this regard,” said Mohali deputy mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi. (HT)

Bedi and deputy mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi were expelled by Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring a month after Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu, along with his brother and former cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, had switched from the Congress to the BJP on June 4, 2022.

Despite joining the BJP and the Congress having the majority in the 50-member MC House, Amarjit continues to hold the mayor’s seat, purportedly with the support of the Congress councillors, who are said to have been convinced by Somal and Bedi.

On Tuesday evening, Bedi met Anandpur Sahib member of Parliament Manish Tewari at his residence and said the senior Congress leader had assured that he will be back in the Congress soon. “The Congress is in my blood. I will soon be meeting Warring in this regard,” he said.