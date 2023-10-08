Experts sound alarm bells as air quality drops to ‘very poor’ in Ludhiana

With the district’s air quality index (AQI) entering the very poor range over the weekend, experts sounded alarm bells — cautioning individuals with respiratory problems to take all necessary precautions.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s data the average AQI in Ludhiana around 4 pm on Sunday was 169.

Explaining the poor quality, Punjab Agriculture University’s climate change and agriculture meteorological department head PK Kingra said, “Weather conditions have been stable for over a week now, no winds throughout this period has resulted in accumulation of pollution particles causing rise AQI levels in the region.”

Notably, the AQI is projected to remain in the “poor” range of 100-150 for the next four days.

Highlighting the detrimental impacts of air pollution, Dr Vikas Lumba, a medicine expert at Christian Medical College, said, “Cases of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) among non-smokers are on the rise in Ludhiana. Previously, COPD was primarily associated with smokers, but just yesterday, I encountered a patient battling the same with no history of smoking. This is a major concern.”

“People with weak lungs, breathlessness and persistent dry cough should use NH-95 masks to mitigate the adverse effects of pollution,” he added.

The largest civic-run health facility in the district, Lord Mahavir Civil Hospital, meanwhile, is also witnessing a concerning surge in cases of around 30-40 individuals battling lung or breathing problems.

Dr Amanpreet, a medicine expert at the hospital, attributed the spike to the rising pollution levels, stating, “Besides seasonal changes, the increase in pollution is a major cause of these health problems.”

“Residents in the city are reporting a range of health problems, including difficulty in breathing, aggravated allergies, persistent coughs, frequent sneezing, scratchy throats, and rhinitis. These symptoms are all associated with exposure to high levels of air pollution, which can have severe consequences, especially for vulnerable individuals” she added.

Keeping in view stubble burning and the impending festival season, health experts have strongly advised people who already have lung problems or asthma to visit their doctors as a precautionary measure and obtain a fresh prescription based on their symptoms.

Dr Amit Berry, a medicine professor at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, emphasised, “People with compromised health must see doctors, as such infections can further develop into pneumonia, aggravating their condition. Wearing masks is highly recommended, especially when outdoors in congested or industrial areas.”

Apart from the burning of crop stubble in the region, the presence of 95,000 industrial units, comprising small, medium, and large-scale factories, is contributing significantly to Ludhiana’s pollution woes.

