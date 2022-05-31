Explain basis to withdraw security cover of over 400 protectees: Punjab and Haryana high court to Punjab

Amid raging controversy over withdrawal of security cover of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala and his murder, the Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday sought to know from the state government the basis on which it issued orders to remove the security cover of over 400 protectees in the state.

Taking up a plea of former deputy chief minister, OP Soni, against the withdrawal of his security cover, the bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh has asked the state government to explain whether decision was arrived at after analysing threat perception in each case.

It has also sought to know how information regarding the same came out in the public domain.

The detailed order from the court is yet to be issued. However, multiple lawyers, who were associated with the case confirmed the development. The government has been told to apprise the court by June 2 and the report has been sought in a sealed cover.

Soni had sought quashing of May 11 order, de-categorising his security from “Z” category and the subsequent withdrawal of security personnel.

His counsel, Madhu Dayal, had contended that Punjab police withdrew security cover of 184 ex-ministers and former MLAs on “pick and choose basis rather than actual threat perception” after the formation of the incumbent AAP government.

“The withdrawal is a result of populist action being taken by the government, instead of assessment of actual serious threat to the lives of these persons…. Z+ category security has been provided to Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister, Delhi, and Raghav Chadha, MP, Rajya Sabha, Punjab, amongst others,” the plea claimed.

During the hearing, it was pointed out that a bare perusal of a report showed that the protectees’ list was “more politically motivated rather than on the basis of threat perception”.

Non-categorisation of the petitioner in any category of security puts him at a risk of attack from gangsters and terrorists and leaves him at the whims and fancies of the officials. On the other hand, political bigwigs, not even residents of Punjab, had been given security at public exchequer’s cost. It was also claimed that there had been no change in Soni’s threat perception during the past four months.

During the hearing, additional solicitor general, Satya Pal Jain, had informed the court that the exercise is undertaken by the Ministry of Home Affairs as well in some protectees’ case. The upgrade or withdrawal of security cover is prerogative of the state government based on its inputs. However, the information regarding the same is not to be put out in public domain, he had told the court.

Lawyers during the hearing had also referred to the security withdrawal of Moose Wala and his broad daylight murder, which prompted the court to pass the order.

One more petition on Monday was filed by former MLA and SAD leader, Veer Singh Lopoke, against the withdrawal of his security cover. On May 24, the high court had directed the Punjab government to add two more personnel to the existing security cover of former Congress MLA Navtej Singh Cheema, who had also challenged de-categorisation of his Y+ security cover.

