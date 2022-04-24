Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Explosion heard 8 kms from PM’s rally venue in Samba’s Palli village, probe on
india news

Explosion heard 8 kms from PM’s rally venue in Samba’s Palli village, probe on

A crater is believed to have been created in Laliana village by a meteorite or lightning, said Jammu senior superintendent of police Chandan Kohli.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Palli village in Samba district on Sunday for Panchayati Raj Day celebrations. Lt Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha is also seen in the picture. (PTI)
Updated on Apr 24, 2022 10:32 PM IST
ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu

About eight kilometres from Jammu’s Palli village, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a rally on Sunday, reports of an explosion were being investigated, police said.

A crater is believed to have been created in Laliana village by a meteorite or lightning, said Jammu senior superintendent of police Chandan Kohli.

The blast was heard around 4:30am on Sunday. Visuals emerging from the area showed cops and villagers gathered around the crater, suggesting that the explosion had triggered panic in the area.

This was PM Modi’s first visit to the union territory after Article 370 - which gave special powers to Jammu and Kashmir - was scrapped by the Centre in 2019.

The Laliana village is said to be famous for faith healers who are known for treating snakebites.

Security has already been tightened in the Union territory following a terror attack on a bus carrying security personnel in Sunjwan on Friday, in which a security personnel was killed and several others were injured. Two Jaish terrorists, who carried out the attack, were gunned down, police said, adding that one of the terrorists had worn a suicidal vest and had planned a ‘fidayeen’ attack in the city.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP