Explosion heard 8 kms from PM’s rally venue in Samba’s Palli village, probe on

About eight kilometres from Jammu’s Palli village, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a rally on Sunday, reports of an explosion were being investigated, police said.

A crater is believed to have been created in Laliana village by a meteorite or lightning, said Jammu senior superintendent of police Chandan Kohli.

The blast was heard around 4:30am on Sunday. Visuals emerging from the area showed cops and villagers gathered around the crater, suggesting that the explosion had triggered panic in the area.

This was PM Modi’s first visit to the union territory after Article 370 - which gave special powers to Jammu and Kashmir - was scrapped by the Centre in 2019.

The Laliana village is said to be famous for faith healers who are known for treating snakebites.

Security has already been tightened in the Union territory following a terror attack on a bus carrying security personnel in Sunjwan on Friday, in which a security personnel was killed and several others were injured. Two Jaish terrorists, who carried out the attack, were gunned down, police said, adding that one of the terrorists had worn a suicidal vest and had planned a ‘fidayeen’ attack in the city.

