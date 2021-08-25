Ex-SHO, 3 other cops booked in Moga for illegal detention of elderly couple

Former in-charge of the Badhni Kalan police station in Moga district, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and two other cops have been booked for alleged illegal detention of an elderly couple

The cops had registered a case of abetment of suicide against Shinda Singh and his wife Paramjit Kaur of Rania village after allegedly keeping them in detention for four days in the first week of March this year.

A case under section 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against former Badhni Kalan SHO Karamjit Singh, ASI Jaswant Rai, gunman Pawan Kumar and a policewoman. On August 20, the Punjab and Haryana high court had directed the Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) to register a case against the police personnel.

Earlier, the HC had directed the Moga district and sessions judge to conduct an inquiry into the incident. The judge had found the cops guilty of illegal detention of Shinda and Paramjit.

Badhni Kalan police station in-charge Sandeep Singh said, “Karamjeet Singh was transferred to Faridkot. We are yet to arrest the accused.”

Also, a case of abetment of suicide was registered against Karamjeet Singh at Badhni Kalan in May this year after a 52-year-old ASI committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver over alleged harassment by the then SHO.