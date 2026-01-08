Extending mayor, dy mayor’s tenure: Himachal HC seeks status report from state

Himachal Pradesh high court has sought a status report on the ordinance extending the tenure of Shimla mayor and deputy mayor’s to five years, while imposing a “conditional cost” of ₹50,000 on the state. Term of Shimla mayor was slated to end on November 15 after which the post was to be reserved for women according to the roster. (File)

The high court division bench of chief justice GS Sandhawalia and justice Jiya Lal Bhardwaj, while hearing a PIL, has directed the state to file a status report, after the petitioner’s counsel had submitted that ordinance granting extension was lapsing on January 6.

The high court bench said, “Reply filed by the state is still lying under objections and has not been re-filed in spite of the exigency of the situation. Therefore, we impose conditional costs of ₹50,000 on the state to remove the objections within two days, so that pleadings can be completed, since the rejoinder has already been filed by the petitioner.”

“We have apprised the HC that the government’s ordinance lapses on January 6 as they failed to issue the notification after getting governor’s assent. This was to be done within 42 days as the assembly session took place and the government tabled the same in the session,” said petitioner advocate Anjali Soni Verma.

The case now comes up for hearing on February 24.