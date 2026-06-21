Extortion-linked firing bid foiled, two aides of gangster Doni Bal arrested in Ludhiana

The Ludhiana police have claimed to have foiled an extortion-linked firing bid allegedly orchestrated by gangster Balwinder Singh, alias Doni Bal, by arresting two of his alleged associates before they could target a city businessman.

The accused in the custody of Ludhiana police on Saturday. (HT Photo)

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The arrested accused, Rajvir Singh, alias Raji and Sukhwinder Singh, alias Neela, both residents of Baddowal village in Mullanpur Dakha, were allegedly assigned the task of opening fire at the businessman’s residence to create fear ahead of an extortion demand, police said.

The police have recovered two illegal .30-bore pistols and nine live cartridges from the accused.

According to officers, preliminary investigations revealed that the duo was in contact with Doni Bal and his aide Arsh Bagga through the Telegram app and was acting on their instructions.

Addressing a press conference, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city-3) Dev Singh said, “Sukhwinder was apprehended following a tip-off from behind the ISBT here. A .30-bore pistol and three live cartridges were recovered from him. During interrogation, he disclosed details about his accomplice, leading to Rajvir’s arrest from Ayali Chowk. The police team recovered another country-made .30-bore pistol and six live cartridges from his possession.”

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{{^usCountry}} “The accused were instructed by the gangster to fire at a businessman’s house to create fear before demanding extortion money,” the ADCP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The accused were instructed by the gangster to fire at a businessman’s house to create fear before demanding extortion money,” the ADCP said. {{/usCountry}}

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An FIR has been registered at Division Number 5 police station under Sections 111 (organised crime), 308 (extortion) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against the accused. “Further investigation is underway,” the police said.

The investigators said the arrests have helped avert a planned attack allegedly linked to an organised extortion network targeting businessmen in Punjab and other states. They suspect the gang uses threats and acts of violence to intimidate victims before making extortion demands.

The probe has further revealed that gangsters increasingly use encrypted messaging platforms and social media to communicate with and recruit local operatives, often luring them with promises of quick money.

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Police are also examining whether the accused were involved in previous crimes on behalf of the gang and are attempting to trace the source of the seized arms and ammunition.

Doni Bal and his associates have figured in several extortion-related cases in recent years. Police investigations have linked the gangster’s network to multiple firing incidents at houses and commercial establishments, particularly in Khanna, allegedly carried out to terrorise victims and extort money. Several alleged associates of the gangster have been arrested in previous crackdowns, while at least eight extortion-related cases have been registered against members of the network.

The gangster’s name had also surfaced earlier this year after Payal MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura reported receiving threats allegedly issued by Doni Bal. The legislator had sought enhanced security and a high-level probe into the matter from the Punjab Police.

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