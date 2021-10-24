Eye on polls, AAP launches drive to apprise people of party schemes

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched ‘Ek Mauka AAP ko’ campaign ahead of the assembly elections, in the city on Saturday to apprise the residents about the schemes and promises made by AAP.

The campaign was launched by district president Suresh Goyal in the Janakpuri area that falls under the central constituency. The AAP workers conducted a march in the area and distributed pamphlets to the residents apprising them of the guarantees given by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Goyal said the AAP government had been working for the betterment of people in Delhi and people should give a chance to the party to serve the state in the coming elections. The campaign has been launched to apprise the people about schemes of the AAP government and how the traditional parties have failed to resolve the long-pending issues being faced by the residents.