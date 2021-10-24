Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Eye on polls, AAP launches drive to apprise people of party schemes

AAP launched ‘Ek Mauka AAP ko’ drive ahead of the assembly polls to apprise residents about the schemes and promises made by the party
AAP workers distributed pamphlets to residents apprising them of the guarantees given by party national convener Arvind Kejriwal. The party launched ‘Ek Mauka AAP ko’ drive ahead of the assembly polls. (HT File Photo)
Published on Oct 24, 2021 01:49 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched ‘Ek Mauka AAP ko’ campaign ahead of the assembly elections, in the city on Saturday to apprise the residents about the schemes and promises made by AAP.

The campaign was launched by district president Suresh Goyal in the Janakpuri area that falls under the central constituency. The AAP workers conducted a march in the area and distributed pamphlets to the residents apprising them of the guarantees given by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Goyal said the AAP government had been working for the betterment of people in Delhi and people should give a chance to the party to serve the state in the coming elections. The campaign has been launched to apprise the people about schemes of the AAP government and how the traditional parties have failed to resolve the long-pending issues being faced by the residents.

