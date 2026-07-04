Eyeing 2027 assembly polls, Himachal Congress begins preparations

Himachal Pradesh Congress on Saturday held an organisational meeting to review the party structure ahead of 2027 assembly polls. Himachal Pradesh Congress committee chief Vinay Kumar welcoming state party in-charge Rajani Patil in Shimla on Saturday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

“This two-day meeting has been convened to strengthen the organisation and deliberate on our future political strategy. On the first day, detailed discussions will be held with district and block presidents, while the second day will be devoted to interactions with representatives of various frontal organisations,” said Himachal Pradesh Congress in-charge Rajani Patil on first day of two-day meeting.

On the ongoing differences between cabinet minister Jagat Singh Negi and newly appointed Kinnaur district Congress committee president Nigam Bhandari, Patil said such situations occasionally arise in political parties and can be resolved through dialogue. “Any misunderstanding should be resolved through face-to-face discussions,” she said.

Major focus on strengthening the Cong from the booth level upwards: Vinay

Talking about the meeting, Congress state president Vinay Kumar said discussions would deliberate on strengthening booth-level organisation, expanding block and district units and preparing the party’s electoral strategy for the 2027 assembly elections.

“The primary objective of this meeting is to prepare the organisation for the 2027 assembly polls. Suggestions will be sought from district and block-level leaders, and our future political strategy will be formulated accordingly,” Kumar said.

“All block presidents have been directed to constitute their respective block executive committees by July 15 and submit their reports to the Pradesh Congress Committee. Thereafter, all block units will begin organisational activities in an active manner,” he said.

He added that the meeting would also discuss the expansion of the party’s frontal organisations, including the Mahila Congress, Youth Congress and other affiliated cells, while seeking suggestions from office-bearers to make the organisation more effective across the state.

Govt’s performance will also be assessed: Singh

Public works department (PWD) minister Vikramaditya Singh said, “The two-day meeting is extremely important from the perspective of the 2027 Assembly elections. Along with strengthening the organisation, we will review the functioning of the government and discuss our future political strategy in detail.”

He added, “We will have positive discussions with all stakeholders. The suggestions made by the party leadership and the state in-charge will form the basis of our preparations for the next elections.”