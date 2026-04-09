...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Factory employee ends life amid dispute in Ludhiana

According to preliminary information, the couple had a heated argument on Tuesday, after which the man allegedly asked his wife to leave the house

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 04:52 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Advertisement

A 32-year-old factory worker allegedly died by suicide after hanging himself at his rented accommodation in the Mayapuri area, reportedly following a domestic dispute with his wife.

The man had entered into a love marriage around one-and-a-half years ago. (HT File)

Police said the man had entered into a love marriage around one-and-a-half years ago. However, tensions had recently surfaced in the relationship after his wife came to know that he was already married and had children from his first marriage—an alleged fact he had concealed. The revelation is said to have led to frequent arguments between the couple.

According to preliminary information, the couple had a heated argument on Tuesday, after which the man allegedly asked his wife to leave the house. She left but was later contacted by him, who asked her to return. When she refused, he reportedly threatened to end his life. The warning, however, was not taken seriously.

Later that night, when the woman returned to the house, she found him hanging inside the room.

 
love marriage suicide
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Factory employee ends life amid dispute in Ludhiana
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Factory employee ends life amid dispute in Ludhiana
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.