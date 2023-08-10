Factory worker held for murder bid on co-worker

The Focal Point police arrested a factory worker for allegedly trying to murder his co-worker following a verbal spat.

The accused has been identified as Deepak Kumar of Rajeev Gandhi Colony. (HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused has been identified as Deepak Kumar of Rajeev Gandhi Colony.

The FIR has been registered on the complaint of victim’s father Manjeet Kumar of the same area. The victim stated that he works in a factory in Kanech village and he shares a room with the accused.

He alleged that the accused is a habitual drinker and does not even pay his share of rent of the room.

On Tuesday, when he asked the accused to pay the rent, he indulged in a spat. The accused took out a sharp-edged weapon from his pocket and stabbed multiple times on his back and neck. He raised an alarm due to which the accused escaped.

Sub Inspector Surjit Kumar, who is investigating the case said that the victim is currently undergoing treatment at Civil Hospital Ludhiana. The police recorded the statement of the victim and arrested the accused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case under sections 307 and 506 of the IPC has been registered against the accused at Focal Point police station.