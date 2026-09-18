Failure, delay in registering FIRs: Vij recommends suspension of two cops in Ambala Cantt

Haryana energy minister Anil Vij on Thursday reprimanded police officers for failing to take action in theft cases, recommending the suspension of two police post in-charges in Ambala Cantonment, one for failing to register an FIR and the other for delaying it.

Haryana energy minister Anil Vij (HT File)

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Vij was listening to the problems of the Ambala Cantonment residents at the PWD Rest House.

Officials said that a young woman, a resident of Staff road, filed a complaint before the minister stating that on September 9, thieves forcibly entered her home, drugged her father, and made him unconscious.

“They stole 20 tola of gold and cash from the house, but no case was registered despite a complaint filed before the Topkhana police post,” she said, adding that they even had CCTV footage of the incident as evidence. “However, today, when I told the police that I was going to file a complaint with you (Vij), a case was hastily registered,” she told Vij. Following this, Vij reprimanded the police officers and recommended the suspension of the Topkhana police post in-charge.

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{{^usCountry}} Similarly, in another theft case, a priest from Kacha Bazaar complained to the minister that the lock of his room in the temple had been broken a few days earlier and items were stolen. “He filed a complaint at the Housing Board police post on September 5, but the police took no action on his complaint, nor did they register an FIR,” he told Vij. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Similarly, in another theft case, a priest from Kacha Bazaar complained to the minister that the lock of his room in the temple had been broken a few days earlier and items were stolen. “He filed a complaint at the Housing Board police post on September 5, but the police took no action on his complaint, nor did they register an FIR,” he told Vij. {{/usCountry}}

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When Vij sought an explanation from the police officers, they did not respond, after which he recommended the suspension of the post in-charge.

The Ambala Cantt MLA also ordered an inquiry against the Chaudmastpur SDO of the UHBVN after a farmer from Nadiali village alleged that he had a tubewell installed in his field earlier, but the connection was disconnected in the year 2025.

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“A few days later, he applied for a connection again even though he did not have any pending bills. But even after a year, his connection was not restored by the Chaudmastpur sub-division, while his crops were also damaged due to lack of water,” the farmer told the minister.

On this, Vij directed SE Ambala to initiate an investigation against the SDO in this matter. Similarly, in another case, he also ordered an investigation on the complaint of delay in removing the transformer in Rampur Sarsehdi despite it not being in use.