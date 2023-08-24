Two arrested for extorting money from medicine supplier

The Dugri police arrested two persons, who posed as personnel of the anti-narcotic cell and extorted money from a medicine supplier.

The accused has been booked under the sections 379B, 365, 384, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. (iStock)

The accused have been identified as Kamaljeet Singh from LIG Phase-1 Dugri, and Pawan Kumar from Nirmal Nagar in Dugri.

According to police officials, the accused demanded ₹40,000 from Ramandeep Singh, who resides in MIG Flats, Phase-1 Dugri, the complainant.

The accused had already extracted ₹27,000 from him.

Ramandeep said that he and his friend were engaged in collecting payments from medical shops where the complainant supplies medicines. The incident happened on Monday when, after collecting cash from a shop, they were confronted by two individuals riding a scooter. They falsely claimed to be part of the anti-narcotic cell and proceeded to search their pockets. An amount of ₹12,000 was recovered from Ramandeep’s pocket after which they forcibly took him to CRPF colony in Dugri.

Ramandeep said the accused threatened him of implicating him in the sale of banned medicines and demanded an additional ₹13,000 from him.

Promising to make the payment the following day, Ramandeep managed to secure his release from their custody near the gurdwara in Dugri. He then filed a police report in Dugri police station.

The accused have been booked under sections 379B, 365, 384, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Dugri police station.

