Fake call centre busted; 27 held for duping UK, US residents

The police busted a fake call centre involved in duping US and UK citizens nationals of lakhs of rupees and arrested 27 fraudsters, including four African nationals. The cops recovered ₹14.5 hawala money, 22 desktop computers, nine laptops, and 31 mobiles, along with accessories including LAN servers, Wi-fi routers, and Wi-fi switches, from their possession.

The accused were operating the fake call centre from Chandan Towers at Pakhowal Road.

Commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal informed that the fake call center was being operated by Lakhan Abrol, Yatin, Cain Masih, and Titus in the tower owned by Somal Sood. All of them, along with their 22 employees, including four African nationals, have been arrested.

Accused bought victims’ data at ₹1 each

The gang has employed the African nationals as they were fluent in English and could converse in UK and US accents. They used to converse with their targets over the phone, while the rest of the accused used to help them.

Agrawal said that the fraudster bought the database illegally through the internet at ₹1 per person. The data included the name, mobile number, and other identification details of the victims.

Revealing their modus operandi, Agrawal said, that callers approached the UK and USA-based citizens through an internet-based calling application (VoIP) known as VICI Dial App phone service. While calling the UK nationals, they used to pose as officials of the UK government, and while calling the US victims, they posed as Amazon employees,” he added.

“The fraudsters used to tell the UK victims that their identity had been used to carry out revenue fraud in their country and a criminal case would be filed against them. When the victims asked them for a remedy, the callers, posing as executive representatives of the department, would transfer the call to a senior ‘handler’,” said the commissioner of police.

The handler would then guide the target to transfer the amount temporarily to the accounts of their aides residing in the UK. The targets were told that by doing this they could skip the tax penalty.

Agrawal said that half of the transferred amount was kept by the UK and USA facilitators, while the remaining was received by the accused through hawala transactions. The police have also found incriminating evidence of foreign payment gateways, fraud bank accounts, and data of lakhs of UK income taxpayers. He said that further investigations are on to ascertain the total amount of the fraud done by the accused and to trace their accomplices, including those running their operations from the UK and US.

An FIR under Sections 389 (putting person in fear of accusation of offense, in order to commit extortion), 467 (Forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (Using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 66C, 66D and 75 of the IT Act, has been registered at Division Number 5 police station against the accused.