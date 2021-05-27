Fake currency racket busted in Patiala, 4 arrested

Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a gang involved in manufacturing of fake currency and arrested four persons, including a woman, with counterfeit bills to the tune of ₹1.99 lakh.

The accused were identified as Jasvir Singh, Harwinder Singh and Ravi of Sangrur district and Piarjeet Kaur of Patiala city.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Kumar Garg said they also recovered printers, a computer and laminators from their possession.

“Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid and arrested the suspects from the spot. During interrogation, it came to the fore that Jasvir, who was earlier involved in such cases, had formed the gang after coming out on bail last year,” he said.

Garg said the fake currency seemed to have been prepared using very high-quality equipment.

“There is little difference between the notes they made and the genuine ones. Shopkeepers are liable to be easily cheated with such bills,” he added.