Fake pesticides, fertilizers seized in Ludhiana

Huge amount of fake pesticides and fertilizers was seized following a raid by the officials of the agriculture department at a godown in Transport Nagar here.

The Moti Nagar police have registered an FIR in the matter under sections 3, 7, 10 of Essential Commodities Act, 13, 29 and 33 of Insecticides Act, 19, 7 and 8 of the fertilizer (control) order, 7 of insecticides rule 1971 and 420 and 120-b of the IPC.

Narinder Singh Benipal, chief Agriculture officer, Ludhiana said that after a raid was conducted by some officers in Amritsar, it came to light that fake fertilizers were being supplied from the godowns of the firms M/S Biostadt India Limited and M/S Ingene Organics Pvt. Ltd located in Transport Nagar here.

A raid was conducted at a godown in Transport Nagar and huge amounts of banned pesticides and fertilizers were found. The department has seized the banned products from the godown.

The FIR was registered against M/S Biostadt India Limited, M/S Ingene Organics Private Limited, Juzar S Khorakiwala of Maharashtra, Jai Kumar Sedha of Jammu and Kashmir, Sachin Kalani of Moti Nagar of Ludhiana, Rupinder Sharma of Jammu and Kashmir, Huzefa Khorakiwala of Maharashtra, Mahindra Nath of Basant City at Pakhowal Road and Vikas Kumar of Khanna.

