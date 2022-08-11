Fake power bill scam: Chandigarh doctor loses 1.49 lakh

A fraudster duped a Sector 15-based doctor of ₹1.49 lakh after sending him a fake text message regarding his pending electricity bill.

The complainant, Dr Raman Nijhwan, told police that he received a text message from an unknown number on August 6 informing that the electricity connection of his house will be disconnected as he had not paid the previous month’s bill.

After some time, he got a call from an unknown number and he was asked to update his mobile number. He was also asked to download the app “Quick Support” and pay a fee of ₹10. But after the call was disconnected, ₹1.49 lakh were withdrawn from his account.

A case was registered under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).