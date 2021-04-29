Fake RPF chairman who duped youths of lakhs arrested in Punjab’s Kharar

The crime investigating agency (CIA) of Mohali police have arrested a man, who posed as the chairman of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and duped youths of lakhs by offering them fake jobs for a fee.

The accused, Gautam Kumar, is a resident of Baltana, but currently lives in a rented accommodation in Kharar. Police have also arrested his aide, Chunni Lal, of Pinjore, Panchkula.

A Ford Endeavour, bearing “Government of India” and “Chairman, Delhi Board” plates, uniforms of RPF personnel of various ranks, a dummy revolver, six fake cartridges and a computer have been recovered from them.

“Following a tip-off, Kumar was arrested from Kharar with his Ford Endeavour (CH-01-AZ 6402) and his accomplice from his computer centre in Pinjore, Haryana,” said Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Satinder Singh.

Previously worked as stenographer for railways

During interrogation, the police discovered that Kumar had previously worked as a contractual stenographer with the divisional railway manager, Ambala, which gave him an insight into RPF recruitments.

Through Lal’s computer centre in Pinjore, Kumar would prepare fake RPF joining letters and ID cards, complete with the RPF logo and fake signatures, to convince gullible youths about RPF jobs in exchange for money.

Through this modus operandi, they duped Mohali resident Harinder Singh and an Uttar Pradesh native, Hari Om, of ₹4.5 lakh each by offering them jobs of ASI and SI, respectively.

Similarly, they conned Gurdev Kumar, Lachhman and Pardeep of Agra and Amritsar resident Manish of ₹25,000 each for labour jobs.

The SSP said all victims were provided fake five-year agreement and joining letters, IDs and uniforms.

A case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record, 170 (personating a public servant) and 171 (wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Kharar City police station.