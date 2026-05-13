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Family, community role vital in anti-drug drives: J&K LG

Sinha, who led the march in Baramulla, said that just as communities have been taught to vaccinate against bacteria or viruses, the administration will partner with religious leaders and social groups to ensure community immunisation against drugs in five to 10 high-risk hotspot areas in every district

Published on: May 13, 2026 06:16 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
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With the 69 days remaining in the ongoing 100-day anti-drug campaign in Jammu and Kashmir, lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Tuesday launched two new initiatives--the Community Immunisation Programme and the Family Fortress Initiative.

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha. (File)

Sinha, who led the march in Baramulla, said that just as communities have been taught to vaccinate against bacteria or viruses, the administration will partner with religious leaders and social groups to ensure community immunisation against drugs in five to 10 high-risk hotspot areas in every district.

“I urge schools, mosques, temples, gurdwaras, and NGOs to dedicate one hour weekly to strengthen this initiative through awareness. It will deliver real results, acting like an early warning system, monitoring hotspots while building them into fully drug-free zones,” he said.

He said the second pillar is the Family Fortress Initiative, which will rely on strong family and community bonds for the ultimate shield against drug addiction. “Over the next 69 days, every school, college, and place of worship in Jammu Kashmir should host a weekly family dialogue on drugs. “These dialogues should be open and honest, paired with local campaign audits to spot and fix gaps,” the LG said.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Family, community role vital in anti-drug drives: J&K LG
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