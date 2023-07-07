3 of a family feared dead as car plunges into Chenab in J&K’s Ramban

Three members of a family are feared dead after their car plunged into Chenab River in Ramban district on Friday afternoon, said officials. While searches have been launched, there was no clue of the ill-fated vehicle and the trio travelling in it.

Soon after the incident, a rescue operation was launched by the locals, police, and State Disaster Response Force. (Representational Photo)

The deceased were identified as Bharat Singh, 52, his son Vikram Singh, 30, residents of Teli Majra Seri in Ramban district and a 17-year-old family member from Galibas in Ramban. Ramban district police chief, senior superintendent of police, Mohita Sharma said, “They were travelling in a Bolero when it veered off the road and plunged into Chenab river at Mehar on Jammu-Srinagar national highway around 3 pm.” Soon after the incident, a rescue operation was launched by the locals, police, and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). “Though searches are on but so far there is no clue about the vehicle and those travelling in it,” said the SSP. She informed that the three men travelling in the vehicle were identified from their identity cards recovered from the site of accident. “Their identities were substantiated by the family, with whom we talked over phone,” she said. The SSP prima facie attributed the accident to bad condition of the road, slush and no crash barriers on the stretch.

