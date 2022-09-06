Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Family on Solan man who died in road mishap awarded 17 lakh compensation

Family on Solan man who died in road mishap awarded 17 lakh compensation

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 06, 2022 02:06 AM IST

The Solan man was killed in a hit-and-run in 2020 by a speeding car which was allegedly being driven by a Y’nagar resident

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in its order held all respondents jointly and severally liable. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Chandigarh, has awarded 17.14 lakh compensation to the family of a Solan man who died in a road accident in 2020.

The petition was filed by the family of the deceased, Gian Chand, an agriculturist, including his wife Surinder Kaur, three children and elderly parents, who are residents of Nalagarh in Solan district .

The petition stated that in January 2020, Gian, 41, was going to Ludhiana with his brother Narinder Pal to buy medicines on a motorcycle. “In the evening, they stopped their bike and got off near Pohlo Majra village on Chandigarh-Ludhiana Road, when a speeding car hit Gian and fled from the spot,” it added.

Gian was taken to civil hospital in Morinda, from where he was referred to PGIMER, where he succumbed to his injuries. An FIR has been registered under Sections 279 and 304 A of Indian Penal Code.

Hence, they filed a claim petition against Amit of Yamunanagar, who was allegedly driving the car that hit Gian, the car’s owner Nar Singh and insurer The New India Assurance Company Limited. In court, the driver and owner of the car denied the allegation and the insurance company also countered the version of the petition and prayed for dismissal.

However, the tribunal in its order stated, “All respondents are held jointly and severally liable. While the children will receive 1 lakh each, the deceased’s parents will receive 2 lakh each and the remaining 10.14 lakh will go to his widow.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP