Ludhiana: Family unleashes pet dog on ASI, booked

Three members of a family allegedly unleashed their pet Pitbull dog on an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and assaulted him when he went to serve summons to them to join investigation in a complaint of grabbing a chunk of land in Galwaddi village of Khanna. Inspector Gurmeet Singh, SHO at police station Sadar of Khanna, said that an FIR under sections 447, 511, 353, 186 and 34 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused. (iStock)

The Sadar police of Khanna lodged an FIR against the accused, identified as Saroj Bala of Galwaddi village and her two sons– Amandeep Singh and Akashdeep Singh.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of ASI Avtar Singh. He said that a woman Rachmit Tulsi of Galwaddi had filed a complaint against the accused on April 9 alleging that the accused were trying to grab a chunk of land from her husband Seeraj Singh.

The police were asking the accused to join the investigation, but they ignored.

On Monday, the ASI went to the house of the accused to serve the summons to them to join the investigation. The ASI alleged that instead of accepting the summons, the accused started abusing him. The accused thrashed him and unleashed their pet dog on him. He had to flee from the spot to save himself from the dog.

