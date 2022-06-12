Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fans throng late singer Moose Wala’s village on his 29th birth anniversary

Fans were seen clicking selfies and capturing videos in front of Moose Wala’s pictures. Some even cut a cake at his memorial on his 29th birth anniversary
Moose Wala’s ancestral land, where he was cremated, has now been turned into a memorial. (HT Photo)
Updated on Jun 12, 2022 01:43 AM IST
ByParteek Singh Mahal, Moosa (mansa)

Fans converged onto the Moosa village in Mansa district on Saturday to pay respects to slain Punjabi singer and politician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, on his 29th birth anniversary.

Moose Wala’s ancestral land, where he was cremated, has now been turned into a memorial. A picture of the late singer, with a note ‘soorme marde nahi amar ho jaande ne (legends never die but become immortal)’ has been placed in front of a small bricked platform where his last rites were performed.

Fans were seen clicking selfies and capturing videos in front of Moose Wala’s pictures. Some even cut a cake at the site.

Kiranjot Kaur, a fan who had come with her children to pay respects to the late singer, said, “Moose Wala has made Mansa proud and people will always remember him and celebrate his life even after his death. They have not killed him but made him Amar (immortal).”

Rajvir, another fan, said, “Despite being a star, he was grounded and always cherished the rural life and loved his parents. His songs were not only about guns, it had a lot more things – about his love for his village, parents and people. Everyone will remember him as a legend.”

Sika Khan, who had reunited with his brother through the Kartarpur corridor, also visited Moosa village to pay tributes to the singer. He said even in Pakistan, people didn’t cook food for three days after hearing the news about Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder.

On the occasion, various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) held blood donation camps and plantation drives in various parts of Mansa district. Free saplings were given to all those visiting his memorial on Saturday. Moose Wala’s mother Charan Kaur had appealed to people, during the Antim Ardas ceremony, to plant a tree in the singer’s memory.

