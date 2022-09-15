Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Fans throng PCA stadium for student block tickets for India vs Australia T20 in Mohali

Published on Sep 15, 2022 01:22 AM IST

Hundreds of fans thronged the IS Bindra PCA Stadium counters in Mohali on Wednesday afternoon to purchase students block tickets (priced at ₹300) for the first T20 tie to be played between India and Australia

Fans gathered at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium for student block tickets for the India vs Australia T20 on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Hundreds of fans thronged the IS Bindra PCA Stadium counters in Mohali on Wednesday afternoon to purchase students block tickets (priced at 300) for the first T20 tie to be played between India and Australia.

Fans had lined up even before the tickets went for sale at 4pm and even rains could not dampen spirits of the fans. Other than student block, tickets for other blocks are being sold online.

This is for the first time that the PCA Stadium is hosting an international game at 100% crowd capacity after the pandemic broke out. PCA’s new management, led by president Gulzarinder Chahal and secretary Dilsher Khanna, is leaving no stone unturned to make it a memorable experience for the fans. Also, PCA is planning to hold a programme under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on the eve of the match.

“My exams will end in two days and I am very excited to get the tickets and watch the game. Seeing India and Australia battle it out in a T20 game would be fun. PCA should have opened more counters and also sold tickets of other denominations too. It is tough to buy on Paytm. So, I have come from Kharar to buy the tickets,” said Amandeep Singh, a student of Class 12.

The Australia team is expected to reach Chandigarh on September 16 and practice on September 17 in the evening. India will hold their first practice session on September 18.

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 15, 2022
