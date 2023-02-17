Faridabad court awards man, his brother life term for killing daughter

A court here on Thursday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his daughter in 2021 for marrying outside the caste.

Additional district and sessions judge Amrit Singh Chalia awarded the sentence to the woman’s father Sohan Pal as well as her uncle Shiv Kumar. While Pal was a sub-inspector with the railway police, Kumar was a head constable of the Haryana Police posted at the Old Faridabad police station at the time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On March 18, 2021, a case of honour killing was registered at the Ballabgarh police station on a complaint of the woman’s husband Sagar Yadav, according to police. He had alleged that his wife Komal was killed by her father and uncle.

During investigation it was found that Komal had married Yadav against the wishes of her family, police said. Pal and Kumar were arrested but they tried to pass off the murder as suicide, cops said, adding that the duo had cremated the body secretly at their ancestral village, Sahrala, without informing the police.

Komal had got police protection on February 8, 2021, after her marriage at the Arya Samaj Mandir, Sector-64, Ballabgarh, according to the complaint. When her family members came to know about her marriage, they decided to host a wedding ceremony again on March 15, 2021, in front of members of panchayat, police said. Yadav and Komal got engaged on February 19 in the presence of relatives from both sides.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The wedding was to take place on March 15, but later Komal’s father said that the ceremony cannot be held due to the death of one of his relatives. Komal had called me and said that her relatives were not in favour of our marriage and were putting pressure on her to marry someone else,” the complainant said.

“After this we met on March 17 in Sector-7. But at night, Komal informed me through WhatsApp that her father Sohan Pal and uncle Shiv Kumar were acting suspiciously. We went to sleep but the next day, a friend of Komal informed me that Komal committed suicide and her family cremated the body in their village,” it said.

Faridabad police spokesperson Sube Singh said police, acting swiftly, collected evidence and produced 33 witnesses. The chargesheet was submitted in court on June 15 in 2021. On the basis of the evidence collected and testimony of police witnesses, the court sentenced both the accused to life imprisonment on Thursday, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}