Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Faridkot court had issued open-ended warrant against Goldy Brar in March 2021
chandigarh news

Faridkot court had issued open-ended warrant against Goldy Brar in March 2021

Gangster Goldy Brar was named the main conspirator in the murder of Youth Congress leader Gurlal Singh Pehalwan in Faridkot in February 2021
A close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Canada-based Goldy Brar is a key accused Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder.
Published on Jun 10, 2022 01:25 AM IST
ByParteek Singh Mahal, Faridkot

A Faridkot court had issued an open-ended non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Canada-based gangster Satinderjit Singh, alias Goldy Brar, in March 2021 for his alleged role in the murder of Youth Congress leader Gurlal Singh Pehalwan.

A close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Brar is also a key accused in the murder of Punjabi singer-politician Shubhdeep Singh, aka Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead in Mansa district on May 29.

Also read: CBI counters Punjab Police claim on red notice against Goldy Brar

Unlike an NBW, an open-ended NBW does not carry a time limit for execution, which facilitates the issuance of a red corner notice (RCN). An RCN, which is issued by Interpol on the request of a member country, allows the arrest and detention of a fugitive abroad, paving the way for extradition.

The Punjab Police on Wednesday had claimed that they had sent a proposal for an RCN against Brar on May 19, 10 days before Moose Wala’s murder. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) contested this claim on Thursday, claiming that they got the proposal on May 30, a day after the murder. Nonetheless, there was around 14-month delay by the state police in sending the proposal.

RELATED STORIES

On February 18, 2021, two men had shot dead Gurlal Singh Pehalwan in Faridkot. Hours later, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had claimed responsibility for the murder. After Brar’s name surfaced, the district police approached a local court seeking an open-ended NBW against him, which was subsequently issued on March 18. In the chargesheet filed in November, Brar was named the main conspirator.

Last month, on May 5, the sessions judge once again issued directions to police to ensure Brar’s presence in court or to follow an alternative procedure, declaring him a proclaimed offender (PO). On June 4, court issued fresh arrest warrants against Brar for July 2. At least three warrants have to be issued before an absconding suspect can be declared a PO.

Police officers contacted by the HT for a comment on the apparent delay refused to come on record, claiming it was an “internal procedure”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Parteek Singh Mahal

Parteek Singh Mahal is a multimedia correspondent based at Faridkot in Punjab. He covers medical education, politics and Punjab police....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP