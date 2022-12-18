Faridkot man’s murder: Killing over loan interest dispute, accused includes borrower

A 30-year-old small-time financer of Faridkot’s Kothe Warring village was killed by slitting throat by two persons including a borrower after a dispute over settling interest on the loan, says police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Within 24 hours of murder Faridkot police have arrested both accused--Jagjit Singh, 32, of Kohar Wala village and Gurpreet Singh, 33, of Kotkapura—alongwith the motorcycle used in the crime.

Sukhveer was found dead with his throat slit inside the Sirhind canal on the outskirts of Faridkot city near Machaki Mal village on Thursday evening. He was running a small finance company in the city. Sukhveer was married last month.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rajpal Singh said that it was reported that Sukhveer was killed by unknown persons with sharp edged weapons and his dead body was thrown in Sirhind canal near Faridkot city. “The Police teams immediately swung into action, identified both the accused within first few hours of the crime and solved the blind murder case,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Sukhveer had given some money on loan to Jagjit through Gurpreet. They got into dispute over the interest on the loan amount. The accused were claiming Sukhveer had charged high interest and got into argument. They later planned to kill him and on Thursday, called him to Faridkot near canals on pretext to giving the money. When they attacked Sukhveer, he tried to escape and ran few yards. But they slit his throat and threw him in the canal,” he added. A case was registered under Section 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Faridkot city police station.