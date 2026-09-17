Bathinda: The Faridkot police have busted a jail-operated cross-border arms smuggling network following the arrest of two operatives and the recovery of 10 illegal pistols along with 20 cartridges.

Faridkot police bust jail-operated border arms ring, two operatives arrested

The arrested individuals were identified as Rajbir Singh, alias Amit, 21, and Amar Singh, alias Amar, 25, both residents of Sann Sahib Road in Chheharta, Amritsar.

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Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gurbans Singh Bains said a crime investigation agency (CIA) team, led by inspector Parminder Singh, intercepted the duo on Kotkapura Road on Wednesday based on a tip-off.

Preliminary interrogation revealed that the ring mastermind, Deep Singh, alias Deepak, orchestrated the operation from behind bars in Amritsar jail. Under his instructions, the two operatives retrieved weapon consignments dropped via drones from Pakistan along the border belt for distribution across Faridkot and neighbouring districts.

The seized weapons include three .30-bore Zigana pistols, a .30-bore PX-5 Storm pistol, two country-made .32-bore pistols, and four country-made .30-bore pistols.

Deep Singh already faces charges under the Arms Act and NDPS Act registered at the Gharinda police station on September 6. The two arrested operatives, both unemployed, have no prior criminal record.

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{{^usCountry}} A fresh case has been registered at the Faridkot City police station under Sections 25(6), 25(7), 54, and 59 of the Arms Act. Investigation is underway to trace the supply chain. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A fresh case has been registered at the Faridkot City police station under Sections 25(6), 25(7), 54, and 59 of the Arms Act. Investigation is underway to trace the supply chain. {{/usCountry}}

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