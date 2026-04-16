A woman assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in Faridkot was suspended on Wednesday after a video clip surfaced showing her five-year-old granddaughter tied to a gate of her residence.

Faridkot: Woman ASI suspended for tying 5-year-old granddaughter to gate

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Faridkot police authorities said that ASI Sarbjit Kaur was posted at the women’s help desk at the Sadar police station, and the video showed the girl, with her hands and feet tied, crying. HT couldn’t independently verify the veracity of the video.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Pragya Jain said the child was rescued, and according to the rules, the matter was sent to the child welfare committee (CWC) for further action.

“We learnt about it via a video circulating on social media. Taking prompt action, the ASI was suspended, and a departmental probe was ordered,” the SSP said, adding that the child’s parents are living abroad.

According to police, the residents of Dogar Basti in the Faridkot town area spotted the child crying. Her hands and feet were tied with a dupatta, and she was tied to the main gate of the house.

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{{^usCountry}} After the residents raised an alarm, the reluctant grandmother took the child inside her house. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the residents raised an alarm, the reluctant grandmother took the child inside her house. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A few residents video-recorded the incident and put it on social media. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A few residents video-recorded the incident and put it on social media. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When neighbours attempted to intervene and knocked on the door, Sarbjit initially refused to open it. Eventually, as residents tried to free the girl, the ASI reportedly came out and took the child back inside the house. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When neighbours attempted to intervene and knocked on the door, Sarbjit initially refused to open it. Eventually, as residents tried to free the girl, the ASI reportedly came out and took the child back inside the house. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police sources said the husband of the accused ASI has been ailing for some time, and she was taking care of the child. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police sources said the husband of the accused ASI has been ailing for some time, and she was taking care of the child. {{/usCountry}}

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