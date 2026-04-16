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Faridkot: Woman ASI suspended for tying 5-year-old granddaughter to gate

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Pragya Jain said the child was rescued, and according to the rules, the matter was sent to the child welfare committee (CWC) for further action.

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 07:40 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Bathinda
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A woman assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in Faridkot was suspended on Wednesday after a video clip surfaced showing her five-year-old granddaughter tied to a gate of her residence.

Faridkot: Woman ASI suspended for tying 5-year-old granddaughter to gate

Faridkot police authorities said that ASI Sarbjit Kaur was posted at the women’s help desk at the Sadar police station, and the video showed the girl, with her hands and feet tied, crying. HT couldn’t independently verify the veracity of the video.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Pragya Jain said the child was rescued, and according to the rules, the matter was sent to the child welfare committee (CWC) for further action.

“We learnt about it via a video circulating on social media. Taking prompt action, the ASI was suspended, and a departmental probe was ordered,” the SSP said, adding that the child’s parents are living abroad.

According to police, the residents of Dogar Basti in the Faridkot town area spotted the child crying. Her hands and feet were tied with a dupatta, and she was tied to the main gate of the house.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Faridkot: Woman ASI suspended for tying 5-year-old granddaughter to gate
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Faridkot: Woman ASI suspended for tying 5-year-old granddaughter to gate
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